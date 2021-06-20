Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,300 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 1,194,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Skylark stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30. Skylark has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

About Skylark

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services; and related businesses. It operates Western, Chinese, Japanese, Sushi, and Italian restaurants primarily under the Gusto, Bamiyan, JonathanÂ´s, Syabuyo, Yumean, Steak Gusto, Karayoshi, Grazie Gardens, Aiya, Musashi No Mori Coffee, S Gusto, Totoyamichi, chawan, Tonkaratei, Yumean Shokudo, Bamiyan Ken, miwami, Tomato and Onion, Jyu-Jyu Karubi, and FLO PRESTIGE brand names.

