SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

SLR Senior Investment has a payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.20 on Friday. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

