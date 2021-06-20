SLR Senior Investment Corp. (SUNS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 2nd

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUNS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

