SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth about $7,757,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,024,123 shares of company stock valued at $102,110,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

