Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.92, but opened at $20.97. Smith & Wesson Brands shares last traded at $21.87, with a volume of 62,940 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 62.71%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 94,247 shares in the last quarter. 56.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.