Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $58,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NYSE:SON opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

