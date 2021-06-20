Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Matthew O. Siegel Sells 144,432 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SONO opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sonos by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

