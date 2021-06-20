Sora Market Cap Hits $78.98 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Sora coin can currently be bought for approximately $226.91 or 0.00663603 BTC on major exchanges. Sora has a total market cap of $78.98 million and $1.94 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sora has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sora

Sora (XOR) is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 348,064 coins. Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

Buying and Selling Sora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

