S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $9.45 on Tuesday, hitting $390.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,898. The stock has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $382.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $401.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,677 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

