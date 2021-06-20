SparkPoint Fuel Reaches 1-Day Volume of $325,607.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $325,607.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00058025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00136268 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00176618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.18 or 0.00865486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,525.85 or 1.00095382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

