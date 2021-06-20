Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,594 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $148,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. 9,421,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,107. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

