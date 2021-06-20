Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $17.71 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 3.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned 0.51% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,115.01. 39,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,843. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,176.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

