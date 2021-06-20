Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Lowers Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 3.0% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 20,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,042,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,568,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.28. 2,184,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $123.84 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

