SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. SPX has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPX will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPX by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SPX by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

