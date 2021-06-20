SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to post $6.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.48 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $30.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $34.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $45.78 million, with estimates ranging from $31.90 million to $59.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10.

Several brokerages have commented on SQZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.