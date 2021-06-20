SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 34.85 ($0.46), with a volume of 96,955 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. The company has a market capitalization of £57.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.81.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile (LON:SRT)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

