SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,556.21 ($20.33). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,526.50 ($19.94), with a volume of 3,467,232 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,506.38 ($19.68).

Get SSE alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85. The company has a market cap of £15.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a GBX 56.60 ($0.74) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other SSE news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.