Stafi Hits Market Cap of $12.31 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Stafi has a market cap of $12.31 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00039013 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00223553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00035042 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00011136 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.43 or 0.04227174 BTC.

About Stafi

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

