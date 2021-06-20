Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.