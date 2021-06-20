Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

