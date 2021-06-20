Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWK. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK opened at $194.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after purchasing an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $84,034,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.