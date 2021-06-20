StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $36.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

In other StepStone Group news, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at $252,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in StepStone Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

