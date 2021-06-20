STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the period. STERIS makes up approximately 1.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 30.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 973.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in STERIS by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.12. 849,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,044. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $146.12 and a 1 year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

