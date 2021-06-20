stETH (Lido) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $219,149.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $219,149.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $2,139.06 or 0.06151663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00057553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00136419 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00177510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,591.38 or 0.99480410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.00851592 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 531,882 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

