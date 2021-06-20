stETH (STETH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00133929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00176773 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.55 or 0.00867539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,860.58 or 1.00177594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

