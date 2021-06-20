Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.27.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,879. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 175.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $44.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $470,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

