Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of CAI International Put Options (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 12,647 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 10,266% compared to the typical daily volume of 122 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE CAI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAI International has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $969.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. Equities analysts predict that CAI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CAI International by 39.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

