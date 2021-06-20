Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Down to $31.54

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.54, but opened at $30.43. Stoneridge shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 359 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRI. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $808.91 million, a PE ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 104,018 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.