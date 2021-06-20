Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Down to $31.54

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.54, but opened at $30.43. Stoneridge shares last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 359 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRI. CL King cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $808.91 million, a PE ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,719 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 104,018 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

