StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.20. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts expect that StoneX Group will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,799.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,551. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

