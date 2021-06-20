Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,474.28

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,474.28 and traded as low as $1,450.08. Straumann shares last traded at $1,450.08, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,668.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,474.28.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

