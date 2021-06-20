Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

NYSE:SMFG opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.20. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,567,000 after buying an additional 7,938,942 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,044,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,141,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,278,000 after purchasing an additional 711,596 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 125.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 624,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 598,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

