Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) Stock Price Up 42.1%

Sumo Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) shot up 42.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. 1,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,068% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end creative development and co-development services to the video games and entertainment industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, India, and Canada. It offers visual concept design, pre-production, development, user-interface design, and post-release support services.

