Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $69,000.66 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $69,000.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,049.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $428,621.12.

On Monday, March 22nd, Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunrun by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Sunrun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

