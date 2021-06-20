Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.52 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.72 or 0.06139542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00141632 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 92.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,247,541 coins and its circulating supply is 320,388,319 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

