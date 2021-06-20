Suretly (SUR) 1-Day Volume Hits $184.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $35,486.30 and $184.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00058850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00024390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.47 or 0.00743997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

