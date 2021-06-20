SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,924 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of SVB Financial Group worth $36,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $530.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.