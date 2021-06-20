SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,270 shares of company stock worth $21,233,129.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2,564.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,065,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,897,000 after buying an additional 1,025,770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 975,677 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,461.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 755,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 39.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 199,625 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

