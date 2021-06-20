SVB Leerink Trims Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price to $70.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.04.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

