Swipe Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 20th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $186.55 million and approximately $132.24 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00005851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00057274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00024180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00728016 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00043038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00083088 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

