Swiss National Bank Buys 1,200 Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in XBiotech were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of XBiotech by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of XBiotech by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in XBiotech by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XBiotech by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XBiotech alerts:

Shares of XBIT stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. XBiotech Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.02.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT).

Receive News & Ratings for XBiotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBiotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.