Swiss National Bank Has $959,000 Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,658,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after buying an additional 3,563,960 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in ViewRay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 7,795,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 814,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 335,631 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,393,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 331,670 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRAY opened at $5.77 on Friday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $933.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.30.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

