Swiss National Bank Purchases 12,500 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Athersys were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after purchasing an additional 533,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Athersys by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 649,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Athersys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

