Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Agenus worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

