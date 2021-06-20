Sylvain Dumoulin Sells 5,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,000.

Sylvain Dumoulin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00.

SIS stock opened at C$20.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 39.61. Savaria Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.60 and a 52-week high of C$20.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIS. National Bankshares upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

