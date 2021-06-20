Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Systemax were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Systemax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Systemax by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Systemax by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 36,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Systemax by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 70,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Systemax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Systemax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:SYX opened at $35.16 on Friday. Systemax Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Systemax had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

