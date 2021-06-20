T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

TMUS opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

