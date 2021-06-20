TaaS Hits Market Capitalization of $6.81 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

