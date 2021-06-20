Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE TSM traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $115.79. 12,532,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,427,284. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46. The company has a market cap of $600.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

