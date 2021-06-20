Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

