TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $83.00. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.79 and a beta of 0.10. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

