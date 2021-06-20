Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TVE. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.45.

TVE opened at C$2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$2.90.

In related news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

